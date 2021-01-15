Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Purchases 461 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.13 per share, with a total value of $35,556.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 857,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,164,736.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Century Bancorp stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $92.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $447.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.93.
Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.
Century Bancorp Company Profile
Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.
Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.