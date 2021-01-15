Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Purchases 461 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.13 per share, with a total value of $35,556.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 857,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,164,736.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Century Bancorp stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $92.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $447.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 278.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Century Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

