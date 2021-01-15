Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Purchases 300 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.47 per share, with a total value of $23,541.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 857,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,314,233.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $80.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $447.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.93. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $92.09.
Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.
Century Bancorp Company Profile
Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.
