Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Purchases 300 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.47 per share, with a total value of $23,541.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 857,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,314,233.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $80.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $447.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.93. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $92.09.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 295.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 75.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 34.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.