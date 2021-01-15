Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Short Interest Down 71.1% in December

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the December 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.85. 25,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,949. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $68.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 45,154 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

