Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.77.

CVE stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. 548,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,642,544. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth $1,928,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 21.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

