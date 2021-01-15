CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Price Target Raised to $17.00

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) had its price target boosted by HSBC from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 498.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised CEMIG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CIG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 199,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,062,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. CEMIG has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,614 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of CEMIG worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.