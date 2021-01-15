CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Price Target Raised to $17.00

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) had its price target boosted by HSBC from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 498.59% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet raised CEMIG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.
CIG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 199,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,062,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. CEMIG has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.59.
CEMIG Company Profile
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
