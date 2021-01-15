CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) (CVE:CVX) Director Sells C$10,200.00 in Stock

CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) (CVE:CVX) Director Bob Benson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$10,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,800.

CVX stock opened at C$0.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.49. The company has a market cap of C$41.32 million and a P/E ratio of -32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. CEMATRIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.84.

Get CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) alerts:

CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) Company Profile

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, roadways, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and tunnel grout, slipline and annular grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.