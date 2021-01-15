CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) (CVE:CVX) Director Sells C$10,200.00 in Stock

CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) (CVE:CVX) Director Bob Benson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$10,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,800.
CVX stock opened at C$0.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.49. The company has a market cap of C$41.32 million and a P/E ratio of -32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. CEMATRIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.84.
CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) Company Profile
