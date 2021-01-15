Celer Network Price Tops $0.0061 on Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $32.51 million and $10.46 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

CELR is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

