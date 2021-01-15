CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.20 Per Share

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from CC Japan Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CC Japan Income & Growth stock opened at GBX 145.89 ($1.91) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.16. CC Japan Income & Growth has a one year low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 160.79 ($2.10).

CC Japan Income & Growth Company Profile

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan. The Company may also invest in exchange traded funds in order to gain exposure to such equities.

