CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.20 Per Share

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from CC Japan Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of CC Japan Income & Growth stock opened at GBX 145.89 ($1.91) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.16. CC Japan Income & Growth has a one year low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 160.79 ($2.10).
CC Japan Income & Growth Company Profile
