Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) PT Raised to $7.00

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s current price.

CSPR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Casper Sleep stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $283.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. Casper Sleep has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 195,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 101,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 640.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 69,591 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.