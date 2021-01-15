Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.15. 505,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,765. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $63.58.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 13.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

