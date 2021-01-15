Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00.

CASA has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Casa Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Casa Systems from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CASA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $7.89. 530,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,985. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 73,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.