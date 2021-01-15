Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,532 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Carrier Global worth $17,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,067. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

