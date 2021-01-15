Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) Given a €17.40 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) has been assigned a €17.40 ($20.47) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CA. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.54 ($19.46).

Get Carrefour SA (CA.PA) alerts:

Carrefour SA (CA.PA) stock opened at €17.10 ($20.12) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.83. Carrefour SA has a 12 month low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 12 month high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour SA (CA.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.