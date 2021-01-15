CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CEO Sells $6,232,939.02 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,849.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KMX stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $109.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.85.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in CarMax by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

