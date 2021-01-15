Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the December 15th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CABGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:CABGY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 117,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,812. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

