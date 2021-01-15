CareDx, Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CareDx in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.55). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CareDx’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get CareDx alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDNA. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

CDNA opened at $86.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97. CareDx has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $88.48.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $719,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at $31,067,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $2,105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,937 shares of company stock worth $6,160,606. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CareDx by 306.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 20.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.