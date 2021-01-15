Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Short Interest Update

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the December 15th total of 991,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth $215,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

CSII traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,589. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.18 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.27 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.