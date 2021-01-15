Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAH opened at $55.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

