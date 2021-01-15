Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $923,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.4% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,915,559. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $236.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

