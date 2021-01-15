Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $11.62 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,358,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.50.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.62. The stock had a trading volume of 106,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $331.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.24. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.