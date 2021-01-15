Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $26,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 67.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.16.

Deere & Company stock traded down $7.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.03. The stock had a trading volume of 47,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $306.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

