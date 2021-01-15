Cardano Reaches One Day Volume of $2.96 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion and $2.96 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00018864 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00102211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001674 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009421 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008018 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002811 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

