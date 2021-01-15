Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 5,973 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Aflac were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.87. 2,864,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,309. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.