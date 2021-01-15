Capital City Trust Co. FL Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 72,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 16,561 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.30. 1,606,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,543. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

