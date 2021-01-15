Capital City Trust Co. FL Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.34. 1,833,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average is $70.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $84.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

