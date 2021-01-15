Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $5.10 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 234.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 114,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 17,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 219,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 155,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,829,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,627. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average of $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

