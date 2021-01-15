Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $3.77 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 377.9% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 57,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $12,301,000. Broderick Brian C boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 75,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.9% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,221,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,116,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $107.98. 6,437,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,532,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average is $104.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

