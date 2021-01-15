Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $219,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,225,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $41.11. 6,945,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,096,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.