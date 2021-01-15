Capital City Trust Co. FL Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Broadcom by 33.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,664,000 after acquiring an additional 243,783 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after acquiring an additional 242,922 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $452.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $458.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

