Capital City Trust Co. FL Boosts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total value of $14,518,541.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,118.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total value of $3,027,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,911.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,317 shares of company stock worth $91,111,065. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANET traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $313.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,606. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.54. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $320.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

