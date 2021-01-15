Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CGEMY traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,122. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $31.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Capgemini from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded Capgemini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capgemini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

