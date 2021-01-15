Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CGEMY. HSBC raised shares of Capgemini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Capgemini stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $31.49.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

