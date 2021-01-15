Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) (CVE:CYF) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.03

Shares of Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) (CVE:CYF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26.

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) (CVE:CYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.04 million during the quarter.

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. It offers fresh soups, stews and chilies, sauces, mashed potatoes, and gravies, as well as other prepared food products. The company provides its products to grocery retailers and a range of food service establishments, such as restaurants and institutions.

