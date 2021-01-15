Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.81).

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AUPH. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,609,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $5,590,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,191,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 315,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 231,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 201,880 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

