Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Sells 1,112 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.85. 10,021,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,256,506. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $163.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

