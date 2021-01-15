Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Has $111,000 Stock Position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. reduced its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCA. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 423,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 35,709 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NCA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.76. 28,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,436. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $10.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

