Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMD. CJS Securities began coverage on Cantel Medical in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantel Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of Cantel Medical stock opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85. Cantel Medical has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 14.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

