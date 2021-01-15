Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Downgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti cut shares of Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Cantel Medical in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cantel Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE:CMD traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.85. Cantel Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMD. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,935,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,933,000 after acquiring an additional 270,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 3,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,704,000 after buying an additional 1,228,477 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 667,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,643,000 after buying an additional 90,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 19,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

