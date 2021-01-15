Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 1,281,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 584,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

About Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. It operates cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in Florida and Texas; and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The company offers its products in the form of oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flowers, prerolls, and cartridges.

