Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$32.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.18.

TSE CWB opened at C$30.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 10.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.62. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$15.70 and a 1 year high of C$34.00.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$236.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

In other Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$539,992.74. Also, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.96 per share, with a total value of C$103,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$658,086.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

