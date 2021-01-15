Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its target price dropped by CIBC from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.40% from the stock’s previous close.

CDUAF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $32.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

