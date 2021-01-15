Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$168,569.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,360,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,568,343.95.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Stephen W. Laut bought 1,350 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.40 per share, with a total value of C$43,740.95.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.05, for a total value of C$155,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.27, for a total value of C$156,350.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,850 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.11, for a total value of C$57,553.50.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Stephen W. Laut sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.87, for a total value of C$83,610.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock traded down C$1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$31.52. 4,586,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,415,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.11. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$42.08.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s payout ratio is -332.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.55.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

