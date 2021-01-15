Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.37. 546,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $116.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.56.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,025,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

