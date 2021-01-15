Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Position Decreased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $652,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CM opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average is $77.93. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

