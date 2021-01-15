Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $17,313,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.2% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 825,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,683,000 after acquiring an additional 300,250 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.81.

NYSE:CM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,986. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.096 dividend. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

