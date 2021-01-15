Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.08 and last traded at $39.08. Approximately 166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.28.

CDPYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.25 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.96.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

