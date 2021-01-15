Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.99

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 60 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Camtek by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Camtek by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Camtek by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Camtek by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

