Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.99

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 60 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Camtek by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Camtek by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Camtek by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Camtek by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.
