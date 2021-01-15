California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of California Water Service Group worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in California Water Service Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in California Water Service Group by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in California Water Service Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CWT. Janney Montgomery Scott cut California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $57.36.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,237 shares of company stock worth $115,144 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

