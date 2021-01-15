Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given a C$3.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price objective on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

