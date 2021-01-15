Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Siebert Williams Shank

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Siebert Williams Shank in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COG. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

COG stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

